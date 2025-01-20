Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 15990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.59.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
