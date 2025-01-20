MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $398.68 and last traded at $396.50. 24,214,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 19,841,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

