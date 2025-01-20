Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 20,353 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

