Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

