Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 2,905 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.