Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 2,905 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BND stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
