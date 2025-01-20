Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

LOW stock opened at $261.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.55 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

