Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.06.

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $884.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.06 and a 1 year high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.