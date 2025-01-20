Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

