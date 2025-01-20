Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.27 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

