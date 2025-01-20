Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yum China by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $110,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,948.27. This represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.