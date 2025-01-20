Moelis & Company Announces Retirement of Board MemberOn January 15, 2025, Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) received notification from John Allison regarding his retirement from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Allison, with a tenur

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Moelis & Company’s 8K filing here.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moelis & Company
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside