Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.28 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

