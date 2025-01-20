Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Position Boosted by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 708.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

