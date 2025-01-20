Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,645,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,757,000 after buying an additional 515,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

