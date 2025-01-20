Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $415.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.64 and its 200 day moving average is $390.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $312.19 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

