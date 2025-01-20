MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael J. Bell Sells 6,090 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Bell sold 6,090 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.55), for a total value of £57,855 ($70,366.09).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

LON MSI traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 968 ($11.77). 25,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,554. The company has a market capitalization of £154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,024.20. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52-week low of GBX 785.10 ($9.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,180 ($14.35).

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,985.07%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

