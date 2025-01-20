My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $65.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

