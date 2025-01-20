My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 143,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

