NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Decreased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,626 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

