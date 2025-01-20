Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

