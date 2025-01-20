Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 626,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,290. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
