Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 626,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,290. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 54,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 541,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.