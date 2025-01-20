Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IJK stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
