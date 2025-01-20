Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 18,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 27,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $293.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTL. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

