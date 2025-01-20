Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $280.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

