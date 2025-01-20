PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

