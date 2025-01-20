PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,817 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

