Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 375 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,722 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,637,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $171.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.