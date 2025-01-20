Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 47,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 194,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,430,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 341,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

