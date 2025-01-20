Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $35.79 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.