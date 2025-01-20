Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

IDXX opened at $419.26 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

