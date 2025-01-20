Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 128.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $522.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

