Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,734. The trade was a 2.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a PE ratio of 163.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.15%.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.