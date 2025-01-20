Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 274,500 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTIL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTIL Free Report ) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Precision BioSciences worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

