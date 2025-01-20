ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.53. Approximately 8,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.54.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.
