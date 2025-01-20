ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.61 and last traded at $54.53. Approximately 8,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF ( BATS:PAWZ Free Report ) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.96% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

