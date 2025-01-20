Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $222.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.