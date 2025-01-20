Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,720,000 after buying an additional 3,127,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,189,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,008,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares in the last quarter.

JIRE stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

