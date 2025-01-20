QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 12,671,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,751,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $281,017.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,022,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,852.15. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,460 shares of company stock worth $2,903,619. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 93,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,180,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

