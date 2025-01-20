RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 3001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on KUT. Singular Research upgraded RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

