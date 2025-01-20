Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Relx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Relx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

