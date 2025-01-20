Reviewing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRIVARU and Toyota Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $40,000.00 9,262.22 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $312.38 billion 0.78 $34.12 billion $21.05 8.59

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toyota Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SRIVARU and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 9.17% 12.02% 4.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats SRIVARU on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

