RiverTree Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 669.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,282 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,058,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after buying an additional 689,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 457,963 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3,346.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 206,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BALT stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.