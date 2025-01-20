Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Lessened by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 0.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 340.7% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after buying an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. The trade was a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,601 shares of company stock valued at $81,882,735 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

