Romano Brothers AND Company Has $23.45 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $434.16 and a 52 week high of $559.96.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
