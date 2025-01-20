Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.