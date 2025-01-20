Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cintas were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cintas by 211.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Cintas by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $198.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

