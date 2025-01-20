Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $522.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.