RoundAngle Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,459 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 137,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 185,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCSH stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

