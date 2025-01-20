Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,901,733.60. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,055 shares of company stock valued at $38,276,205 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup raised their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $67.68 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $75.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.