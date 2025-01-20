Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX
Edison International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Edison International has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.07%.
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edison International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.