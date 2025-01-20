Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.66 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

